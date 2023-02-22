Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 22

It was a rough end to the regular season for most of the college teams but our pro team shined at home.

Boston Pride (16-2-1) Standings: 1st (4 Points Ahead)

Last Week: W 4-1 v Montreal Force (2/18), W 2-1 v Montreal Force (2/19)

Next Week: @ Metropolitan Riveters (2/24)

After a thrilling sweep of Montreal at home the Pride will only have one game to play this weekend as they head to New Jersey. They currently sit four points clear of Toronto and have a game in hand plus they end the season in Ontario. Their magic number to clinch the top seed is nine points which they can accomplish before their trip to visit Toronto.

Boston College (19-14-1,16-11-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-) HEA: 4th (25 Points Behind)

Last week: W 5-2 @ Providence (2/17), L 0-3 v Providence (2/18)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (2/25)

The Eagles had the third seed in their grasp and the tossed it at the last second as they simply needed to reach overtime at home against a Providence team they had beaten in regulation in the previous two meetings. Instead they stay at the fourth spot and draw their regularly scheduled meeting with UConn in the quarterfinals.

Boston University (11-19-3, 9-15-3-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (39 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-5 v Northeastern (2/17), L 0-4 @ Northeastern (2/18)

Coming Week: v Merrimack (2/22), @ Vermont (2/25)

Boston University’s coach has decided to retire at the end of this season which will be whenever his team loses again. It was a rough end to the regular season losing four out of the last five, including three against Northeastern, the lone bright spot being beating a free falling Harvard squad in the Beanpot consolation game. They host Merrimack and if they survive would earn a trip to Burlington. If they can not hold off the Warriors they will become either the sixth or seventh team eliminated this season.

Harvard University (7-19-3, 6-13-3 ECAC, 4-4-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 8th (35 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (5.5 Games Behind)

Last week: L 1-4 @ Brown (2/17), L 1-10 @ Yale (2/18)

Coming Week: @ Yale (2/24, 2/25, 2/26)

Their losing ways continue and the Crimson are very lucky they had already clinched the last spot coming into the weekend as Brown had a chance to pull with in a half a point on the last day and would have had the tie breaker. As it stand Harvard must return to New Haven where they just lost a laugher 10-1 and hope to win two games.

Northeastern University (30-2-1, 24-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 5 (-) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-16 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 5-1 @ Boston University (2/17), W 4-0 v Boston University (2/18)

Coming Week: HEA Quarterfinal (2/25)

The sweep of Boston University was never particularly close but it was very chippy. The Huskies will host the lowest remaining team that wins tonight on Saturday.

Record This Week: 5-5-0