FOCO releases Blades St. Patrick’s Day bobblehead

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate that doesn’t involve turning Southie into some kind of horrifying drunken theme park, FOCO has the perfect solution for you!

Forever Collectibles, or FOCO, has released some pretty cool Bruins-themed bobbleheads in the past and today they released their latest: an Irish bobblebear!

Maybe he’s an Irish heritage bobblebear, as there aren’t any wild bears in Ireland.

Or maybe Blades is super old and immigrated from Ireland way back when there were wild bears, but that was like 1,000 years ago.

Anyways, I digress — here’s Mr. O’Blades:

Hey, we’re heading into the home stretch of the season. The Bruins could use all the luck they can get.

If you’re a bobblehead collector, this one would make a pretty cool addition to your collection, especially when you notice that there’s a limited run of these.

You can check out the Blades St. Patrick’s Day release on the FOCO website.

The Blades release is part of a larger St. Patrick’s Day collection from FOCO, so be sure to check out the rest of the release.

As part of the release, we’re going to be teaming up with FOCO to give away a Bruins bobblehead/prize pack on Twitter this week, so check us out there if you’d like to enter!