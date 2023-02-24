RECAP: Bruins take down Kraken 6-5 with late stunner!

Hello? Is anyone awake? I hope you were!

This game had it all: slop, saves, goals, big kills, skirmishes; you name it. With the Bruins getting two prizes as trade deadline acquisitions earlier in the evening, the Black and Gold certainly didn’t let up on the excitement once the puck dropped.

First Period

Indeed not the start the Bruins wanted. They let Matty Beniers drive into the slot on a 3-on-1 and whip one past Jeremy Swayman to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead just 40 seconds into the game.

40 seconds in and the @SeattleKraken are on the board thanks to Matty Beniers! pic.twitter.com/GyClOZ7lnd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2023

The Bruins took some time to wake up, but boy did they. A slick pass from Pavel Zacha finds David Krejci wide open for a one-timer at the hash marks to tie the game, 1-1.

Second Period

Second verse, same as the first. Vince Dunn gives the Kraken a 2-1 lead less than two minutes into the second with a slap shot off a face-off win. Not sure if there was a deflection, but with how Swayman reacted, it seems like there had to be one.

Ok, we didn’t have to wait as long to equalize this time. David Pastrnak is a wizard. He skates down the wall, undresses Adam Larsson, and roofs one past Phillip Grubauer to re-tie the game, this time 2-2.

What sick moves by Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/t2d0JQj1qq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2023

This time, the Bruins didn’t hesitate to take the lead! After being robbed point-blank and then stopped on a wraparound, Brad Marchand makes it 3-2 Bruins after he slams home a rebound deflected from Bergeron!

This game is gonna be a doozy, though. They let Jamie Oleksiak tie it right back up less than a minute later; it’s a 3-3 game.

Just 58 seconds after the Bruins took the lead, Jamie Oleksiak buries Conor Geekie's beautiful backhand pass to tie things up! pic.twitter.com/AC0PrSt3Zk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2023

The Bruins have been the only ones penalized this game so far, but they don’t care! Bergeron makes a stout poke at the blue line, springs Marchand into a 2-on-1, and rips the feed past Grubauer to give the Bruins a 4-3 advantage!

Now, this game is on something. The Bruins don’t escape the power play, as Yanni Gourde gets some luck deflecting it off Charlie McAvoy’s stick and over Jeremy Swayman to re-re-re-tie the game, now 4-4.

Yanni Gourde's cross-crease pass deflects into the net off the defender, responding instantly for Seattle!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/XEHuMYFBYr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 24, 2023

Third Period

It took a long time for either team to net one in the third, but unfortunatley, it was the Kraken who broke the ice. Jaden Schwartz tips a Will Borgen shot past Swayman, it’s 5-4 Seattle.

Jaden Schwartz finds twine with a beautiful redirect on Borgen's point shot, Kraken lead 5-4 in the third!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/qhd8DLSPUT — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 24, 2023

And that didn’t last long either! Brandon Carlo engages down low and deflects a Hampus Lindholm pass into the back of the net, making it a 5-5 game!

this game is on drugs. Brandon Carlo makes it 5-5 with 4 minutes left in the third period pic.twitter.com/FHRYaARhfx — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 24, 2023

Finally, Jake DeBrusk with a delectable tip on a Charlie McAvoy wrist shot to give the Bruins a 6-5 lead with 1:37 to go!

Late game heroics by Jake DeBrusk send the Bruins home with the win pic.twitter.com/sV8eQR7CpN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2023

Goalie hugs all around, a 6-5 Bruins victory is the final score!

Other Notes

Jake DeBrusk has three goals in three games since returning from his broken fibula at the Winter Classic. Talk about an impact player this season.

Can we talk about how good Patrice Bergeron is?

Bruins are up 33-11 with Patrice Bergeron on the ice at 5v5 this season



11 goals against in 666:04 minutes! That’s 0.99 goals against per hour of play. Dear lord — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 24, 2023

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa says that Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway are expected to fly to Vancouver tomorrow and might play Saturday. Time to see what they can do!

The Bruins’ Western-US/Canada road trip continues Saturday evening with a 7pmEST/4pmPST puck drop against the Vancouver Canucks. We’ll be here!