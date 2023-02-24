Marchand fined $5,000 for “dangerous trip” on Oliver Bjorkstrand

The NHL announced this evening that Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000 for what it’s calling “a dangerous trip” on Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The play in question:

Brad Marchand with a slew foot on Oliver Bjorkstrand pic.twitter.com/LgMv9FQ38n — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 24, 2023

The incident occurred fairly late in the third period during a post-whistle scrum, then ended with Bjorkstrand clinging to Marchand’s leg.

You’ll notice that the league did not call what Marchand did a “slew foot,” and that’s a term it has used in such cases in the past.

It seemed more like Marchand wrestling Bjorkstrand to the ground as opposed to using a kick to knock him backwards, but it’s semantics at that point.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum fine allowed by the CBA, so the league felt it was that bad but not bad enough to merit a game on the sidelines.

In all likelihood, this one skates under the league’s radar if it isn’t Brad Marchand, but given his history, he doesn’t get that kind of leeway anymore.

Your thoughts?