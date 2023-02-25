Linus Ullmark scores the first goalie goal in Bruins history

Not content with leading the league in all major goaltending statistics, Linus Ullmark added another feather to his cap tonight: he became the first Boston Bruins goalie to score a goal.

FROM DOWNTOWN.

The Bruins, as a franchise, had never had a goalie goal prior to tonight, so Ullmark wrote his name in the record books in more ways than one.

He made sure to complete the obligatory bench handshake line after the goal, for good measure:

Linus Ullmark going down the line to get some fist bumps after his goalie goal is way too good#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/EblzzF16mO — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 26, 2023

Ullmark became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal, and the first since Pekka Rinne more than three years ago.

You may remember that Jeremy Swayman came a few inches from scoring a goalie goal earlier this season, but Ullmark was able to one-up him with what was pretty much a perfect shot.

The goal also helped seal a 3-1 win for the Bruins and led to one of the more surreal NESN broadcast graphics in recent memory:

What a season it has been for Ullmark, eh?