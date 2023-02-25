Recap: Bruins beat Vancouver, 3-1, for their sixth win in a row

The Bruins scored two quick goals late in the first period then got an historic goalie goal from Linus Ullmark late to take home a 3-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver.
The win was the Bruins’ sixth in a row.
To the goals!
Hampus Lindholm got the scoring started with a shot through traffic on the power play, making it 1-0 Bruins.
Lindholm 1-0 #NHLBruins
Brad Marchand would add another for the Bruins just over two minutes later, cashing in on a great individual effort to make it 2-0 Bruins.
A Marchy moment
That would be all the scoring until midway through the third period, when Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board, making it a 2-1 game.
Conor Garland gets the puck to the front of the net for Brock Boeser, who puts a backhand home to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd period #VANvsBOS #Canucks #NHLBruins
After that, it was Linus Ullmark’s moment, as he scored the first goalie goal in Bruins history with under a minute to go, making it a 3-1 game.
THAT THING WAS SOARING.
And that was that! 3-1 final.
Game notes
- The two goals in the first period saved what could have been a frustrating frame for the Bruins, who ended up throwing a whopping 20 pucks on net in the opening period. If you land 20 shots on a goal in a period and come up empty, you can’t help but wonder if it just isn't your night. Fortunately, two ended up going in.
- Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway made their Bruins debuts tonight. Hathaway skated 11:40 and had two hits, while Orlov skated 20:04, including nearly three minutes on the penalty kill; the Bruins were 3-for-3 on the PK.
- While he didn’t end up on the scoresheet, David Pastrnak had himself a busy evening: he skated 20:12, second-most on the team (behind Charlie McAvoy).
The Bruins are back at it on Monday night in McDavidton.
Your thoughts on the Orlov/Hathaway debuts, in particular?
