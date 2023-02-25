Recap: Bruins beat Vancouver, 3-1, for their sixth win in a row

The Bruins scored two quick goals late in the first period then got an historic goalie goal from Linus Ullmark late to take home a 3-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver.

The win was the Bruins’ sixth in a row.

To the goals!

Hampus Lindholm got the scoring started with a shot through traffic on the power play, making it 1-0 Bruins.

Brad Marchand would add another for the Bruins just over two minutes later, cashing in on a great individual effort to make it 2-0 Bruins.

A Marchy moment pic.twitter.com/gQnBySwqiz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

That would be all the scoring until midway through the third period, when Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board, making it a 2-1 game.

Conor Garland gets the puck to the front of the net for Brock Boeser, who puts a backhand home to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd period #VANvsBOS #Canucks #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/YhDQKO3232 — nopClips (@nopClips) February 26, 2023

After that, it was Linus Ullmark’s moment, as he scored the first goalie goal in Bruins history with under a minute to go, making it a 3-1 game.

THAT THING WAS SOARING. pic.twitter.com/0miAaTECvW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

And that was that! 3-1 final.

Game notes

The two goals in the first period saved what could have been a frustrating frame for the Bruins, who ended up throwing a whopping 20 pucks on net in the opening period. If you land 20 shots on a goal in a period and come up empty, you can’t help but wonder if it just isn't your night. Fortunately, two ended up going in.

Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway made their Bruins debuts tonight. Hathaway skated 11:40 and had two hits, while Orlov skated 20:04, including nearly three minutes on the penalty kill; the Bruins were 3-for-3 on the PK.

While he didn’t end up on the scoresheet, David Pastrnak had himself a busy evening: he skated 20:12, second-most on the team (behind Charlie McAvoy).

The Bruins are back at it on Monday night in McDavidton.

Your thoughts on the Orlov/Hathaway debuts, in particular?