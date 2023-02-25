 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recap: Bruins beat Vancouver, 3-1, for their sixth win in a row

WWWWWW.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
Boston Bruins v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

The Bruins scored two quick goals late in the first period then got an historic goalie goal from Linus Ullmark late to take home a 3-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver.

The win was the Bruins’ sixth in a row.

To the goals!

Hampus Lindholm got the scoring started with a shot through traffic on the power play, making it 1-0 Bruins.

Brad Marchand would add another for the Bruins just over two minutes later, cashing in on a great individual effort to make it 2-0 Bruins.

That would be all the scoring until midway through the third period, when Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board, making it a 2-1 game.

After that, it was Linus Ullmark’s moment, as he scored the first goalie goal in Bruins history with under a minute to go, making it a 3-1 game.

And that was that! 3-1 final.

Game notes

  • The two goals in the first period saved what could have been a frustrating frame for the Bruins, who ended up throwing a whopping 20 pucks on net in the opening period. If you land 20 shots on a goal in a period and come up empty, you can’t help but wonder if it just isn't your night. Fortunately, two ended up going in.
  • Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway made their Bruins debuts tonight. Hathaway skated 11:40 and had two hits, while Orlov skated 20:04, including nearly three minutes on the penalty kill; the Bruins were 3-for-3 on the PK.
  • While he didn’t end up on the scoresheet, David Pastrnak had himself a busy evening: he skated 20:12, second-most on the team (behind Charlie McAvoy).

The Bruins are back at it on Monday night in McDavidton.

Your thoughts on the Orlov/Hathaway debuts, in particular?

