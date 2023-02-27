After a week’s break, UnSoupervised ladles out another steaming hot episode! Bruins Daily’s James Garrison joins Jake this week, where they discuss the flurry of trade action (including some news that broke at the time of recording), and they look at how well Don Sweeney managed the trade deadline and what that means for the Bruins the rest of the season.
Filed under:
UnSoupervised S1 Ep3 - Trade Related Reasons, Bruins Future in the Crystal Ball
Busy deadline, busy Don, busy Bruins schedule!
Loading comments...