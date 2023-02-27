 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UnSoupervised S1 Ep3 - Trade Related Reasons, Bruins Future in the Crystal Ball

Busy deadline, busy Don, busy Bruins schedule!

By jreiser18
After a week’s break, UnSoupervised ladles out another steaming hot episode! Bruins Daily’s James Garrison joins Jake this week, where they discuss the flurry of trade action (including some news that broke at the time of recording), and they look at how well Don Sweeney managed the trade deadline and what that means for the Bruins the rest of the season.

