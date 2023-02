Shawn Horcoff! Tim Thomas!

These are slightly different Edmonton Oilers than the ones pictured above, as the 2008-2009 Oilers’ second-leading scorer (on the season) was Sheldon Souray, with 53 points.

Connor McDavid had 53 points by the second game of the season.

Anyways, it’s the Bruins! It’s the Oilers! Feel like Edmonton is always a cool place to play a game.

Discuss.