One more on the road trip, folks!

The Bruins have gone a perfect three-for-three thus far, and while you could be forgiven for thinking tonight’s a scheduled loss, this year’s Bruins have proven that those are a rarity.

After tonight, the Bruins will return to Boston for the comforts of home for four in a row.

We’ll probably see a little lineup juggling tonight. Hopefully Milan Lucic doesn’t fight anyone.

Discuss.