Last time I was a member of Cup of Chowder, I did a podcast under the same name of UnSoupervised with Colin Beswick and Adam Denhard. As I return, so does the podcast, but with some sliiiight modifications. Watch and listen on Spotify, YouTube or anywhere podcasts are distributed.

For its revival episode, I was joined by sports TikToker Annie O’Donnell, and we discussed the NHL’s All-Star weekend, Annie’s platforms, and the upcoming NHL trade deadline.