Morning Skate: Break

Welcome to a new week, folks!

If you’re the Boston Bruins, this may be a week you’ve been looking forward to for some time, as it’s a Monday-Friday stretch that features precisely zero games.

The B’s will be back on the ice to practice this week, but should enjoy some much-deserved R&R too.

The league’s scheduling for these mini-breaks has been very weird. Some teams were off all of last week and are already back playing tonight, while others player last week and won’t play again until the weekend.

Arena availability likely comes into play here, but I can’t help but wonder if the league was also trying to avoid a full week of zero action, causing it to slip further from public consciousness.

Anyways, the B’s won’t be back in action (I’ll get it right this time, I promise) until Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals.

Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak, and Jim Montgomery fared just fine in Sunrise this weekend. Brandon Bussi and Jack Ahcan represented the P-Bruins at the AHL’s All-Star festivities too.

Also, if you’re a college hockey fan, the first Monday of the men’s Beanpot is tonight, so there’s still something to watch.

Today’s discussion topic

Any thoughts on All-Star Weekend? I watched some of both the skills and the game, and came away pretty underwhelmed.

The reaction I saw (admittedly on Twitter) was largely indifferent, tinged slightly towards negative.

It doesn’t seem like anyone really enjoys what the league’s offering for the ASG...might be a good time to go back to the drawing board.