Women’s Beanpot 2023: Semifinal Recap

Northeastern (4) v Boston University (1)

The Huskies nailed the early part of the saying early and often as the top line combined for a beautiful goal to give Northeastern an early lead. Despite buzzing for mis of the rest of the first NU was unable to tack on an insurance goal.

The Terriers would not go away quietly as they were able to score a scramble goal when the Huskies were unable to clear it just two minutes into the middle frame. Maureen Murphy answered under two minutes later with her second goal of the game this time Alina Mueller joined in on he festivities to give NU a lead they would not surrender.

The third period saw Mueller put the game away early in the frame with an absolute snipe past fellow Swiss national team member Andrea Brandlii. Boston University did throw the kitchen sink at Northeaster pulling their goalie and holding possession for almost the entirety of the last 2:11 in regulation not allowing the Huskies to make any changes. Northeastern managed five blocks in that stretch including three by freshman Lily Shannon alone. The Huskies were able to gather the puck and put an empty netter in with 0.7 seconds on the clock. Coach Flint decided to leave that group out to finish regulation and took the draw as the horn sounded sending Northeastern to the Championship.

Boston College (3) vHarvard University (0)

In a rematch of last year’s title game Boston College played host to the defending champion Harvard Crimson. Things started of nicely for BC as Cayla Barnes had a pretty finish to start the scoring. The first period moved along quickly to leave the Eagles up at the break.

The second saw two tallies for the Heights residents including a goal scored on a five minute major that took a very long time for the officials to decide after a minor was initially called.

The final frame was a quiet one as BC cruised to the 3-0 victory en route to a ticket to the championship game and another date with Northeastern.