Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 8

While the focus is clearly on the college teams this week our professional team is continuing to be dominant.

Boston Pride (12-2-1) Standings: (4 Points Ahead)

Last Week: W 5-0 v Metropolitan Riveters (2/4), W 5-2 v Connecticut Whale (2/5)

Next Week: No Games

The Pride absolutely rolled over the middle of the PHF table. They will have a week off before welcoming Montreal to Warrior fro the first time.

Boston College (16-12-1,14-10-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-) HEA: 4th (23 Points Behind)

Last week: W 3-0 v Providence (2/3), W 3-0 v Harvard (2/7)

Coming Week:@ Boston University (2/11), v Northeastern (2/14)

A surprise shutout of Providence leaves the Eagles in control of their destiny for third place in Hockey East as they wrap the season with a pair against Providence. Before that though they will travel down Comm Ave. then host Northeastern win the Beanpot final after they were also able to shutout Harvard on home ice.

Boston University (10-15-3, 9-12-3-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (32 Points behind)

Last week: T 2-2 OT (SOW 1-0) v Connecticut (2/3), L 1-4 v Northeastern (2/7)

Coming Week: v Boston College (2/11), v Harvard (2/14)

Stealing two points from the southern Huskies allows the Terriers to remain in the conversation fro home ice in the HEA tournament. They were also able to push NU well in their Beanpot semifinal but were unable to get past them. Their lone game this weekend will be a visit from Boston College before they wrap up their Beanpot with a meeting with Harvard.

Harvard University (7-14-3, 6-10-3 ECAC, 4-4-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 8th (27 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (3 Games Behind)

Last week: L 2-3 v Princeton (2/3), L 0-3 @ Boston College (2/7)

Coming Week: v Clarkson (2/10), v Boston University (2/14)

It was a rough week for the Crimson after the scathing article came out about their head coach Harvard dropped their game against Princeton to eliminate themselves from Ivy contention and droop them in the ECAC standings. Then in the Beanpot they were unable to muster a goal against BC and now play in the consolation game.

Northeastern University (26-2-1, 21-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 5 (+1) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-17 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 4-1 v New Hampshire (2/2), W 4-1 v Boston University 2/7)

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (2/10), @ Boston College (2/14)

A pair of 4-1 victories that both felt closer then they should be set Northeastern up for the weekend. They will make their first trip to the new UConn rink on Friday before returning to Chestnut Hill to take on the Eagles with hardware on the line.

Record This Week: 6-3-1