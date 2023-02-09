Morning Skate: Returns

Today’s the day you’ve been waiting for: the Bruins are back!

Well, kind of — the B’s will be back on the ice at Warrior Arena today, practicing this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s return to game action.

Hopefully it was a nice week’s respite for everyone but Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark, and David Pastrnak, who only received a paltry three days off.

The price you pay for being very good at your job, I guess.

In Saturday’s game, the B’s will be facing the Washington Capitals in the Caps’ first post-break game too, so at least both teams will be shaking off the rust.

Elsewhere, it’s that time of year where the Bruins are being linked to every possible trade target: Luke Schenn, Jakob Chychrun, Bobby Orr, Tiny Thompson, etc.

The trade deadline is three weeks from tomorrow, so we still have plenty of time for chaos to ensue.

Today’s discussion topic

You fine folks have discussed many, many aspects of who to acquire and why, but how about looking back: what’s your favorite trade the Bruins have ever made?