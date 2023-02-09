Bruins recall Jakub Lauko from Providence

The Bruins are back on the ice this afternoon, and are making roster moves to get ready for a return to action as well.

The team announced this afternoon that forward Jakub Lauko has been recalled from Providence.

Lauko has appeared in 8 games for the Bruins this season.

The move isn't exactly a surprise, as he featured in the Bruins' last game against Toronto, but was sent back to the AHL to keep busy during the break.

With Jake DeBrusk not quite ready to return, there's still some space in the lineup for Lauko.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic also floated him as a potential trade piece in a recent article, so it may behoove the Bruins to play him and let other teams get a look if that's the case.

In a corresponding move, Providence recalled Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine.

Back to work across the organization, I guess!