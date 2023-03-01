Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 1

It was not a spectacular weekend for our teams as two college teams ended their seasons ignominiously and the Pride were unable to do anything on their road trip.

Boston Pride (16-3-1) Standings: 2nd (2 Points Behind)

Last Week: L 2-6 @ Metropolitan Riveters (2/24)

Next Week: v Minnesota Whitecaps (3/3, 3/4)

Their magic number sits at nine still as the Six swept the same Minnesota team Boston takes on this weekend. The Pride were unable to muster much after opening the scoring win New Jersey but need to rebound if they want to have any breathing room for their trip to Toronto next weekend.

Boston College (20-14-1,16-11-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-) HEA: 4th (25 Points Behind)

Last week: W 4-3 OT v Connecticut (2/25)

Coming Week: @ Northeastern (3/1)

The Eagles finally beat a Husky team on their eight asking. The will look to do so again this time on the road against top seeded Northeastern that has only allowed them one goal in four meetings.

Boston University (11-20-3, 9-15-3-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (39 Points behind)

Last week: L 4-5 OT v Merrimack (2/22)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

A shocking upset by lowly Merrimack cost BU their season as they were the 7th team eliminated from contention for the National Championship and their coaches career as he had previously announced his retirement at the end of this season. The Terriers will now enter the offseason with a lot of questions as they look to return to the top of Hockey East.

Harvard University (7-21-3, 6-13-3 ECAC, 4-4-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 8th (35 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (5.5 Games Behind)

Last week: L 2-4 @ Yale (2/24), L 0-4 @ Yale (2/25)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

The Crimson wanted to become only the second 8th seed to upset the top ECAC seed after they were taken out last year and even scored two early goals in game one to give themselves a chance. The rest of the weekend saw them give up eight unanswered goals en route to becoming the 8th team eliminated from title contention.

Northeastern University (31-2-1, 24-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (+1) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-16 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 5-1 v Merrimack (2/25)

Coming Week: v Boston College (3/1)

Alina Mueller scored early and often en route to a blowout win over Merrimack and tying the school scoring record. She was named Player of the Year for the third time this morning as Coach Flint earned Coach of the Year accolades as well. Tonight they play host to a BC team that historically has played them well in the HEA tournament but with NCAA seeding on the line Northeastern must stay sharp.

Record This Week: 2-4-0