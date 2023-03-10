Recap: Bruins fall to Oilers, 3-2, as Edmonton comes back in third

The Boston Bruins fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, at the TD Garden tonight, as the Oilers scored three consecutive goals to come back and win the game.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Bruins.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 3:51 of the first period.

David Pastrnak tapped the puck at center ice to forward a pass to Brad Marchand. Inside the left-wing circle, Marchand let a wrist shot fly past Stuart Skinner. 1-0 Bruins.

A milestone marker for Marchy pic.twitter.com/gg0VtVGCqR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 10, 2023

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 19:59 of the first period.

Daivd Krejci found Pastrnak at the high slot to beat the clock, as he put a one-timer past Skinner’s glove with 0.3 seconds remaining in the period. 2-0 Bruins.

Just in the nick of time pic.twitter.com/RM2PQNw94L — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 10, 2023

Second period:

The Oilers cut into their deficit at 10:44 of the second period.

Matt Grzelcyk lost an edge along the defensive boards battling for the puck, leaving Hampus Lindholm alone on a 4-on-1 for Evan Bouchard to beat Jeremy Swayman’s blocker. 2-1 game.

A Bouch Bomb off the rush to put us on the board pic.twitter.com/MhvPegh6zC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2023

Third period:

The Oilers tied the game at 6:08 of the third period.

Devin Shore found Ryan McLeod in the slot for a one-timer past Swayman. 2-2 game.

The feed from Shore, the finish from Clouder. 10/10 no notes pic.twitter.com/eGBogNvRmW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2023

The Oilers took the lead at 15:11 of the third period.

Cody Ceci sent the puck over to Darnell Nurse at the point who threw a long wrist shot on net that traveled past Swayman. Final score: 3-2 Oilers.

JUST WHAT THE DOC ORDERED pic.twitter.com/7p54YPH9uW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2023

Game notes: