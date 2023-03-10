Morning Skate: Stumble

Happy Friday, folks!

We’ve got sunshine and decent temperatures in Boston today, so hopefully that eases some of the sting of a rare regulation loss last night.

(If your weather is poor elsewhere, I apologize.)

Last night’s loss was frustrating for a number of reasons, including a pretty inept offense and managing to keep Connor McDavid off the scoresheet but still losing.

Blowing a two-goal lead and allowing two goals in the third period isn’t a great way to start your “end-of-season gauntlet,” but we probably should keep things in perspective.

The loss ended a ten-game winning streak, the Bruins are still comfortably in first place, etc.

Stay healthy, work on the power play, further integrate guys like Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway, etc.

Of course, you never want to lose a game, but...maybe my glass is half full this morning.

The B’s will practice on Friday then have a weekend home-and-home with the Detroit Red Wings: 1 PM at the Garden tomorrow, 1:30 PM at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday.

The Wings are pretty much out of the playoff picture, hanging around on the fringes at best — they’ve seven points behind Pittsburgh, but have four teams in between them.

I’d expect Brad Marchand to get a healthier-than-usual dose of boos after his recent Detroit All-Star Game comments.

What’s on tap for today?