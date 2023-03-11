Preview: Bruins look to right offensive game against Red Wings

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 29-26-9, 67PTS, 7th in Atlantic Division
- Dylan Larkin: 63GP, 24G, 36A, 60PTS; David Perron: 64GP, 16G, 24A, 40PTS; Dominik Kubalik: 63GP, 18G, 21A, 39PTS
- Ville Husso: 24-16-6, 2.93 GAA, .903 save percentage; Magnus Hellberg: 3-6-1, 3.11 GAA, .895 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at the TD Garden, as the Bruins look to bounce back from Thursday’s loss.
- It’s been a little while since the Bruins last saw the Red Wings, but they’ll get a double dose of them with a home and-home set this weekend. The quick turnaround time is the first of three back-to-backs this month.
- The B’s have only faced Detroit once this season. They defeated the Red Wings, 5-1, on October 27. The power play saw better days then, striking three times in win. Brad Marchand had made his season debut in the game, putting up two goals and an assist.
- The Red Wings are 1-3-1 in their last five games. They snapped a six game winless streak on March 8, when they beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3. For Detroit, Moritz Seider has three points in his last four games with three assists.
- It’s the first time Tyler Bertuzzi will play against his former team since being traded. In two games with the Bruins, Bertuzzi has one assist and one shot on net. He’s averaging about 16:45 minutes per game.
- The Bruins will try to tighten up their offensive game today, which was lagging against the Edmonton Oilers. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said after practice yesterday he moved some forwards around — which we could see this afternoon.
- One of those guys is Bertuzzi who’s still trying to find his role on the team. At practice, WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin reported Montgomery bumped Bertuzzi up to the second line and slid Pavel Zacha down.
- For the Bruins, David Pastrnak is on a three-game point streak with three goals and three assists. He’s just three goals away from tying a career high in goals.
- The Bruins will continue to work out their new power-play units, which came up short in the two attempts last game. But there were some good looks — even if one didn’t count. Head-to-head against the Red Wings, the Bruins power play is at 23.0% to Detroit’s 20.2%.
