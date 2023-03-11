 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Let’s go!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Boston Bruins Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are back in action this afternoon as the Detroit Red Wings come to town!

The game should be easier to view today as it’s on ABC — in addition to ESPN+.

Discuss!

Loading comments...