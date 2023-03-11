Recap: Bruins beat Red Wings, 3-2, in comeback win

The Boston Bruins scored three unanswered goals to come from behind and beat the Detroit Red Wings, 3-2, this afternoon at the TD Garden.

The win earned them their 50th win of the season and set an NHL record to do it in the fewest amount of games (64 games).

The Bruins overcame a two-goal deficit after the first period to outshoot the Red Wings, 18-2, in the next frame and tie the game.

Garnet Hathaway gave the Bruins the lead in the third as the fourth line was rewarded with the game-winner after a strong effort all game.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Red Wings opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 1:36 of the first period.

On a two-on-one, Andrew Copp threw a wrist shot on net from the top of the right-wing circle that beat Linus Ullmark’s blocker. 1-0 Red Wings.

Copper shorty to start off your Saturday! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pZ1X7JAwH1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2023

The Red Wings took a two-goal lead at 4:32 of the first period on the power play.

David Perron found Alex Chiasson at the back door where he tapped in a quick shot low past Ullmark’s left skate. 2-0 Red Wings.

Second period:

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 12:43 of the second period.

Charlie Coyle sent a slick backhanded pass to Hampus Lindholm to let a wrist shot fly past Magnus Hellberg’s blocker. 2-1 game.

The breaks through pic.twitter.com/1jmu4Rl5aT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2023

The Bruins tied the game at 14:11 of the second period on the power play.

Jake DeBrusk found Patrice Bergeron out front where he redirected a quick shot past Hellberg. 2-2 game.

Always count on The Cap. © pic.twitter.com/yt9zt89Y0a — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2023

Third period:

The Bruins took the lead at 13:54 of the third period.

It was a full line effort as Tomas Nosek got the puck to A.J. Greer who threw a wrist shot at Hellberg. Garnet Hathaway picked up the rebound on his backhand to put one past Hellberg and give the Bruins the lead and the eventual game-winner. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.

Where there's a will, there's a 'WAY. pic.twitter.com/1yGZe1LQlO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2023

Game notes: