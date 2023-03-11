 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Bruins are the first team in the 2023 playoffs!

Filed under:

Bruins clinch spot in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

It’s March 11th and the Boston Bruins are already playoff bound.

By jreiser18
/ new
NHL: MAR 11 Red Wings at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Bruins’ victory today over the Red Wings and the Islanders’ loss to the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins have clinched a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The job isn’t done by far, with 18 games left to play, but watching what this team has done this season so far has been incredible. In October, did anyone think we’d be writing an article like this so early, let alone in general? Who’s excited for playoff hockey!

Loading comments...