Bruins clinch spot in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

With the Bruins’ victory today over the Red Wings and the Islanders’ loss to the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins have clinched a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The job isn’t done by far, with 18 games left to play, but watching what this team has done this season so far has been incredible. In October, did anyone think we’d be writing an article like this so early, let alone in general? Who’s excited for playoff hockey!

FIRST TO CLINCH



The @NHLBruins have officially secured their spot in the #StanleyCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/F0I7AAQgmp — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2023