Public Skate: Bruins vs. Red Wings, Part II

Well folks, given that yesterday’s game started about 24 hours before today’s will start and that it’s against the exact same opponent, it seemed like we didn’t need a preview for this one.

So...Public Skate time!

It’s Bruins vs. Red Wings — same teams, different state.

As a reminder, this one has a 1:30 PM start time (hope you didn’t forget to turn your clocks ahead last night) and is on TNT nationally in the United States.

Jakub Lauko was also recalled on an emergency basis Saturday night, so he’ll probably see some action today.

Discuss.