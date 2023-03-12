 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Bruins are the first team in the 2023 playoffs!

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Red Wings, Part II

Another one.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
NHL: MAR 11 Red Wings at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well folks, given that yesterday’s game started about 24 hours before today’s will start and that it’s against the exact same opponent, it seemed like we didn’t need a preview for this one.

So...Public Skate time!

It’s Bruins vs. Red Wings — same teams, different state.

As a reminder, this one has a 1:30 PM start time (hope you didn’t forget to turn your clocks ahead last night) and is on TNT nationally in the United States.

Jakub Lauko was also recalled on an emergency basis Saturday night, so he’ll probably see some action today.

Discuss.

Loading comments...