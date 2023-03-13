Morning Skate: Road tripping

Happy Monday, all! Another week is upon us. Let’s all have fun out there.

Sorry about the lack of recap yesterday — those midday weekend games can be tough to cover.

The Bruins split their weekend series with the Detroit Red Wings, and didn’t exactly look great doing it.

They fell behind 2-0 within the first five minutes on Saturday before scrambling back for a 3-2 win, then fell behind 4-0 on Sunday before another scramble came up short in what was eventually a 5-3 loss.

On the whole, you really just want to see the Bruins continue to improve things like the power play or integration of new faces over the next couple of weeks, but the last three performances are likely to spark some grumbling amongst fans.

On the “perspective” side, yesterday’s loss finally led the B’s to crack double digits in regulation losses for the season. It’s March 13, so...yeah.

Things heated up around the league this weekend too, with New Jersey shutting out Carolina to tie them atop the Metro and the Penguins beating the Rangers in the teams’ first of three meetings in a week.

We’re in the home stretch!

The B’s will continue their road trip in Chicago tomorrow night, followed by stops in Winnipeg, Minnesota, and Buffalo through next Sunday.

What’s on tap for today?