Preview: Bruins continue their road trip in Chicago

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8:30 PM
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Second City Hockey
Know your enemy
- 22-38-6, 50 points, last in the Central Division
- Seth Jones: 10G-21A-31PTS; Taylor Raddysh: 17G-13A-30PTS; Andreas Athanasiou: 14G-12A-26PTS
- Petr Mrazek: 8-19-3, 3.69 GAA, .894 save percentage
Game notes
- The Blackhawks are bad, tanking in dramatic fashion — but aren’t doing the best job of that either, currently sitting a mere third-worst in the league, three points ahead of Columbus in the Bedard Sweepstakes.
- There won’t be many names you remember on this Blackhawks team: Patrick Kane was traded to the Rangers, Jonathan Loews remains out due to chronic immune response syndrome, the Duncan Keiths/Brent Seabrooks of the world are long gone...this is a team firmly in the midst of a rebuild (or a complete demolition).
- Tonight marks the end of an Atlantic Division swing for the Hawks, and they’ll be sad to see the Eastern teams go: they beat Ottawa, 5-0, at the start of the swing, but lost the last three to the Red Wings, Panthers, and Lightning.
- The Blackhawks recently lost their second-line center, with rookie Cole Guttman shut down due to a shoulder injury.
- Obviously Chicago is a bad defensive team, but I was surprised to see how far Petr Mrazek’s stats have fallen. He was outstanding during those Carolina years, but completely fell off a cliff after signing with the Leafs. Injuries likely have played a significant part.
- Anders Bjork, traded to Chicago at the deadline for future considerations, has three assists in five games with the Blackhawks.
- The Bruins announced yesterday that they had recalled Jakub Lauko again — they did the same thing Sunday and he didn’t play, so who knows what their plans are this time around.
- In the “feel old yet?” file, the Blackhawks recently signed Ryder Rolston to an entry-level contract. Ryder is the son of two-time Bruin Brian Rolston, whose last stint with the B’s came in that fever dream 2012 season.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...