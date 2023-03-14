 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Bruins continue their road trip in Chicago

A team determined to lose.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 8:30 PM

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Second City Hockey

Know your enemy

  • 22-38-6, 50 points, last in the Central Division
  • Seth Jones: 10G-21A-31PTS; Taylor Raddysh: 17G-13A-30PTS; Andreas Athanasiou: 14G-12A-26PTS
  • Petr Mrazek: 8-19-3, 3.69 GAA, .894 save percentage

Game notes

  • The Blackhawks are bad, tanking in dramatic fashion — but aren’t doing the best job of that either, currently sitting a mere third-worst in the league, three points ahead of Columbus in the Bedard Sweepstakes.
  • There won’t be many names you remember on this Blackhawks team: Patrick Kane was traded to the Rangers, Jonathan Loews remains out due to chronic immune response syndrome, the Duncan Keiths/Brent Seabrooks of the world are long gone...this is a team firmly in the midst of a rebuild (or a complete demolition).
  • Tonight marks the end of an Atlantic Division swing for the Hawks, and they’ll be sad to see the Eastern teams go: they beat Ottawa, 5-0, at the start of the swing, but lost the last three to the Red Wings, Panthers, and Lightning.
  • The Blackhawks recently lost their second-line center, with rookie Cole Guttman shut down due to a shoulder injury.
  • Obviously Chicago is a bad defensive team, but I was surprised to see how far Petr Mrazek’s stats have fallen. He was outstanding during those Carolina years, but completely fell off a cliff after signing with the Leafs. Injuries likely have played a significant part.
  • Anders Bjork, traded to Chicago at the deadline for future considerations, has three assists in five games with the Blackhawks.
  • The Bruins announced yesterday that they had recalled Jakub Lauko again — they did the same thing Sunday and he didn’t play, so who knows what their plans are this time around.
  • In the “feel old yet?” file, the Blackhawks recently signed Ryder Rolston to an entry-level contract. Ryder is the son of two-time Bruin Brian Rolston, whose last stint with the B’s came in that fever dream 2012 season.

See ya tonight!

Loading comments...