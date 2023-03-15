Morning Skate: Slide

It is Wednesday, my dudes — and I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that many of you will have some thoughts on the Boston Bruins today.

Back-to-back losses to Detroit and Chicago, 11 goals against in two games, carelessness, etc. FIRE UP THE TAKES.

I mean that half-mockingly, as it’s certainly OK to start taking issue with some of the stuff we’ve seen in the last few games (really, dating back to the home Oilers game).

The optimists among you will say that it’s only natural for the Bruins to hit a rough patch, take their collective foot off the gas, “these things happen,” etc.

The other half will insist that this is a team unraveling, regressing to the mean from an undeserved peak, “this wouldn’t have happened if they traded for Lucic,” etc.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle: I’m more of a “whatever, get ready for the playoffs” type, but the team certainly doesn’t look like the well-oiled machine of earlier this season.

It may be disinterest creeping in, may be puck luck, may just be the way things go over the course of an 82-game season.

Regardless of how you see it, we can all agree that you don’t want to go skidding into the playoffs, regardless of your seeding and regular season performance.

Plenty of games left to sort all that out...or raise the Angst Meter considerably around these parts.

What’s on tap for today?