2023 Isobel Cup Quarterfinal Preview

We are back to the playoffs after a very successful season for the Pride. For the first time since season two we will have a playoff series to determine who will compete for the Isobel Cup.

(1) Boston Pride v (4) Minnesota Whitecap

How to Watch: ESPN+

When: Thursday March 16 (7PM), Saturday March 18 (6PM), Sunday March 19 (6PM)(if necessary)

Location: The Bentley Arena, Waltham, MA

How We Got Here

The Pride ran roughshod through the regular season along side Toronto as the pair pulled away from the rest very early in the season. The Pride have known they were going to host for awhile but whether they were the top seed and who they would play was left up to the final weekend when they went to Toronto.

The Whitecaps have had two different seasons. They haven’t won a game since February 6th when they completed a sweep of Montreal on the road, losing their last eight games. That followed a great 10-2 run that they went on after starting the season being swept by both Toronto and Boston to start the year. Minnesota earned their spot by taking care of business against the teams below them since they only took five points out of 36 from the other playoff teams. The first six games of their latest losing streak correspond with the loss of Amanda Leveille to injury.

Keys to the Games

Do Your Thing

The Pride swept the Whitecaps but were taken to to OT by Minnesota twice. Boston is the better team but the Whitecaps know how to get in their heads. Boston needs to just play their own game and take care of business. A series is designed to favor the more talented team taking the one game hot goalie out of the equation a little so if the Pride put their talent down on the ice they should be the advancing team.

House Money

Minnesota has nothing to lose they are the underdog on the road against a team they haven’t beaten all season. They have however given the Pride fits all year and are primed to steal at least a game of the top running Pride. With the return of Leveille they have a fighting chance

Prediction

There are no ties just a winner and a loser. Minnesota has played Boston tight twice but never were able to get over the hump. They will not do so this weekend and Boston will be in their fourth straight Isobel Cup Final.

Boston Pride Sweep