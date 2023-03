“Man, those are sweet jerseys,” you say looking at the photo accompanying this post.

You’re correct, of course — but that’s not the reason I chose that photo.

It’s because that goalie pictured is none other than Goalie Bob, the Bruins’ current (and longtime) goalie coach, Bob Essensa.

Small world!

Anyways, it’s the Bruins and the Jets, renewing acquaintances in the Great White North.

Discuss.