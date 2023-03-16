Recap: Bruins get back in the win column with a 3-0 shutout in Winnipeg

Annnnnnnnnnd we can cool it with the takes (for now).

The Bruins bounced back from two disappointing efforts in a row with a solid, 60-minute shift that resulted in a 3-0 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

Two first-period goals would be more than enough for Jeremy Swayman (35 saves), and Tomas Nosek provided the insurance tally with a late empty netter.

Fast start? Check, as Trent Frederic got the Bruins on the board just 50 seconds into the game. 1-0 Bruins.

Trent Frederic from Tyler Bertuzzi and it's 1-0 early

After a decent push-back from the Jets, Pavel Zacha beat Connor Hellebuyck with a laser to make it 2-0 Bruins midway through the first.

Pavel Zacha fires home his 18th goal of the season.



2-0 Boston.

And that was it for goals until Nosek sealed the deal with an empty-netter with six seconds left on the clock.

However, Jeremy Swayman had plenty to do on the evening, facing 23 Winnipeg shots over the final two periods.

He proved up to the task:

Goodnight, everyone! 3-0 Bruins final.

Game notes

You wouldn’t exactly call this one a truly dominant win, but it was pretty much a wire-to-wire victory, bar the 49 seconds the game was tied. The B’s relied on Swayman to hold down the fort for stretches, but overall did a pretty good job of “weathering the storm.” Given the underwhelming stretches of the past two games, you’ll certainly take that tonight.

Zacha’s goal was his 18th of the season, giving him a new career high - he scored 17 back in 2020-2021. He’s up to 47 points on the year, 11 ahead of his previous career best. I think it’s safe to say he has been a good acquisition.

Frederic and Tyler Bertuzzi appear to have something cooking, connecting for a goal for the second game in a row. Frederic is up to 15 goals on the season now, three more than he scored through his entire NHL career prior to this season.

If you want to make your one coworker mad again, David Pastrnak was once again not charged with a giveaway tonight. He did have a takeaway though, so...elite defensive forward confirmed.

Speaking of Czech forwards, Tomas Nosek had what you’d call an active night. Along with his empty-netter, Nosek skated 14:48 (including 4:08 on the PK), recorded three hits, and blocked two shots.

Jakub Lauko skated just 6:29, raising the question of why he was called up in the first place — seems a waste to keep him out of full game action in Providence if he’s going to skate eleven shifts. He also drew two minor penalties, so...yeah.

Derek Forbort left the game in the second period after blocking a shot with his lower leg. He finished his shift, but was visibly hobbled for the duration.

If we’re looking for things to complain about, the power play was 0-for-3 tonight.

Back at it Saturday afternoon in Minnesota! Make note of the weird 2 PM start time.

