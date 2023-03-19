Two matinee games down, no big deal.
First Period:
Oh we got some goalscoring to get through, so let’s start 15 whole seconds into the game with Patrice Bergeron potting one in!
Patrice Bergeron scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 1-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/KhzzGzIoGc— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
And then Garnet Hathaway got himself on the board after a stretch pass from the defensive zone!
Garnet Hathaway scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 2-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/9AExAq96tj— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
And finally, to finish out the period, Jake DeBrusk got the rebound from Charlie Coyle’s charge to the net to get the B’s up 3-0!
Jake DeBrusk scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 3-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/01XBzBSMte— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
Second Period:
Things continued to get out of hand when 8 minutes into the period, Hampus Lindholm charged right into the slot following Jake DeBrusk going on a tour! 4-0!
Hampus Lindholm scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 4-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/QE7easd4M7— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
And then, Trent Frederic got into a fight with Dylan Cozens.
Trent Frederic vs Dylan Cozens— Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) March 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/n3x5aCPgre
The Bruins actually pulled up for a bit, letting the Sabres lick their gaping wounds...until the third, anyway.
Third Period:
David Pastrnak ended up getting on the board via the power play, getting ever closer to having 50 goals for the first time and tying his own career high!
David Pastrnak scores a power-play goal against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 5-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yP150QLZKa— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
Charlie Coyle then made it on the board after sitting parked in the slot for a good eight-ten seconds.
Charlie Coyle scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 6-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/hxPgWslDxj— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
Then, Charlie McAvoy finished a solid shift by charging...straight through the slot, man the Sabres just don’t have an answer for that, huh.
Charlie McAvoy scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 7-0 #BUFvsBOS #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/x26Jcpv9O0— nopClips (@nopClips) March 19, 2023
Anyway, the Bruins finished this game with an insane 7-0 Shutout!
Game Notes:
- Your TOI Leader was Hampus Lindholm with 22:01 TOI played.
- The Sabres have effectively chosen to prove they still have quite a lot of work to do tonight; their defense made UPL’s life unbelievably difficult, and even though they sure tried to fight their way into respectability; they basically ceded the slot directly to the Boston Bruins.
- Really, after goal 3 the B’s mostly just tried to keep things from getting out of their hands...which it never did, thanks to some solid work by Jeremy Swayman, who got the first back-to-back since Tuukka Rask...oh god, is he going to end up the guy we editorialize forever again? I’d rather drink sewer water.
- Charlie Coyle finally got on the board after a pair of games where the third line put themselves in a position to succeed with some strong skating and physical play. Good on ‘em, it seems like the phrase “He’s due” or “he’s deserved one” now was flying around our comments section for 24 hours.
- Bergeron did not finish tonight’s game, but he did leave it with three points, just like Jake DeBrusk, who was all over the ice.
- It’s a shame that the Sabres have sort of collapsed down the stretch; as funny as it is for fans to get swamped in Black and Gold, fans do care quite a bit and that building is fun to visit. As many Bruins fans found out today.
- Bruins take on the Sens back at home on Tuesday night at 7pm. We’ll see you there!
