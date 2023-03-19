Two matinee games down, no big deal.

First Period:

Oh we got some goalscoring to get through, so let’s start 15 whole seconds into the game with Patrice Bergeron potting one in!

And then Garnet Hathaway got himself on the board after a stretch pass from the defensive zone!

And finally, to finish out the period, Jake DeBrusk got the rebound from Charlie Coyle’s charge to the net to get the B’s up 3-0!

Second Period:

Things continued to get out of hand when 8 minutes into the period, Hampus Lindholm charged right into the slot following Jake DeBrusk going on a tour! 4-0!

And then, Trent Frederic got into a fight with Dylan Cozens.

Trent Frederic vs Dylan Cozens



pic.twitter.com/n3x5aCPgre — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) March 19, 2023

The Bruins actually pulled up for a bit, letting the Sabres lick their gaping wounds...until the third, anyway.

Third Period:

David Pastrnak ended up getting on the board via the power play, getting ever closer to having 50 goals for the first time and tying his own career high!

Charlie Coyle then made it on the board after sitting parked in the slot for a good eight-ten seconds.

Then, Charlie McAvoy finished a solid shift by charging...straight through the slot, man the Sabres just don’t have an answer for that, huh.

Anyway, the Bruins finished this game with an insane 7-0 Shutout!

Game Notes: