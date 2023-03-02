Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sabres Home again! By Angelina.Berube Mar 2, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sabres Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports The Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres tonight in a divisional showdown! It’s going to be a busy month for the Bruins with 15 games. So buckle up for this stretch! Discuss! Loading comments...
