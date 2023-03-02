Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi in exchange for draft picks in 2024 & 2025

The Bruins added some more power to their forward group today, acquiring left wing Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a first-round pick in 2024 and fourth-round pick in 2025.

The first-round pick is top-10 protected. Detroit will also retain 50% of Bertuzzi's salary.

Bertuzzi just turned 28 a week ago and had 4 goals and 10 assists in 29 games this season.

He has spent a great deal of time on the shelf this year, breaking both of his hands on separate occasions (ouch).

Since returning from his latest injury in early February, Bertuzzi has put up 3G-6A-9PTS totals in 12 games.

Bertuzzi has spent most of his time as Detroit's first line left wing and gets time on the first power play unit as well.

Per CapFriendly, Bertuzzi carries a $4.75 million full cap hit, which ends up prorated in cap machinations I don't understand over the rest of the season.

Bertuzzi will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Given that the team only sent draft picks to Detroit, it stands to reason that Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno may be heading to LTIR, even with Detroit eating some salary.

Prior to this injury-marred campaign, Bertuzzi put up 30 goals in 68 games last season.

Tyler Bertuzzi, acquired by BOS, is a playmaking winger. Scored a lot of goals last season but he's a passer first and foremost. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/j7205USr3y — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2023

Overall, a nice acquisition for the Bruins - though you hope it's not a bad sign for Taylor Hall's health.