Bruins sign David Pastrnak to eight-year extension

Thursday morning, the Bruins announced they signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90M extension to keep him in Boston for many years to come.

After months of excruciating updates that Don Sweeney and agent J.P. Barry were in open communication but nothing concrete was set, today seals an important moment for the Bruins’ future.

Keeping your franchise superstar locked up at a price that’s both fair to him and fair to the team, it’s a masterclass on contract negotiation

Bruins fans, you all can collectively exhale. The single most important item on Sweeney’s agenda has been accomplished.

David Pastrnak is here to stay.