Bruins place Hall on LTIR, Foligno on IR, and recall Jakub Lauko

As if the rest of today's news wasn't enough, the Bruins dropped a few more items of (expected) news this morning.

Taylor Hall has been placed on long-term IR, while Nick Foligno has been placed on injured reserve.

In their place (along with Tyler Bertuzzi), the Bruins have recalled Jakub Lauko from Providence.

The discrepancy in types of injured reserve may speak to the nature of the injuries: IR means you're out a minimum of seven days, while LTIR means you're out a minimum of 24 days and ten games.

Hall was injured in the Vancouver win, heading back to Boston instead of traveling with the team.

Foligno suffered what looked like a pretty gnarly leg injury in the win over Calgary.

The Bruins didn't reveal any specific details on the nature of either player's injury.