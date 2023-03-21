Preview: Bruins cap off season series against Senators tonight

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven
Know your enemy
*Stats prior to their game last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins
- 33-30-6, 71PTS, 6th in Atlantic Division
- Tim Stützle: 65GP, 35G, 43A, 78PTS; Brady Tkachuk: 69GP, 30G, 41A, 71PTS; Claude Giroux: 69GP, 28G, 39A, 67PTS
- Cam Talbot: 15-14-1, 2.85 GAA, .905 save percentage; Mads Sogaard: 5-4-2, 3.49 GAA, .881 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins return home after a week’s long road trip to face the Ottawa Senators for the last time this season!
- The Bruins went 3-2-0 on the five-game trip and ended on a high note by winning the last three of those. Not to mention, the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman had two shutouts.
- The B’s are on a three-game winning streak, after losing the previous three. In the last three games, they outscored their opponents, 15-2. Thirteen of the goals were 5v5 and only two from the power play.
- The Bruins last played on Sunday, beating the Buffalo Sabres, 7-0. It was the fourth time the Bruins scored seven goals in a game, but first one that seven different players scored.
- This is the final meeting between the two clubs this season. The Bruins are 1-1-1 against the Senators this season. They last saw them on Feb. 20, a 3-1 win at the TD Garden.
- In the Feb. 20 game, Jake DeBrusk added a tally, while David Pastrnak scored twice. Charlie McAvoy assisted on all three goals. Claude Giroux netted Ottawa’s lone goal – which had tied the game in the first period before Pastrnak’s two goals.
- Pastrnak tied a career high of 48 goals in a season when he scored on Sunday against Buffalo. He’s on a five-game point streak with three goals and four assists.
- For the B’s, DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron each have five points in the last two games. DeBrusk registered a season high of four points against Buffalo on a goal and three assists. Marchand has five assists and Bergeron has two goals and three assists. Charlie Coyle is on a three-game point streak with one goal and three assists.
- The Senators haven’t had the best go of it lately, posting a 0-4-1 record heading into their game last night. Although they only gained one point in those games, two Senators have been racking up some points and at least keeping them close games.
- For the Senators, Tim Stutzle is on a six-game point streak with four goals and eight assists before their game last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tkachuk is on a three-game goal streak with four goals (again before the Pittsburgh game last night).
- See ya tonight!
Loading comments...