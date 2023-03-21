Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Home!! By Angelina.Berube Mar 21, 2023, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators tonight at the TD Garden! Ottawa’s currently seven points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and have struggled as of late. Discuss! Loading comments...
Loading comments...