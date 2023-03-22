Recap: Bruins edge out Senators, 2-1

The Boston Bruins topped the Ottawa Senators, 2-1, tonight at the TD Garden, on a strong night from Linus Ullmark to stave off 40 shots.

The B’s closed out their season series against the Senators, improving their record to 2-1-1.

The Bruins also saw the power play continue to improve, as it capitalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage in the first to tie the game.

The top line got the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner in the first period off a clean play and feed from Brad Marchand to Jake DeBrusk.

Hampus Lindholm assisted on both goals.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Senators opened the scoring at 8:55 of the first period.

Ridley Greig dumped the puck into the zone where Dylan Gambrell picked it up behind the net and put a shot past Ullmark’s skates from below the goal line. 1-0 Senators.

Gambrell thinks quick to wrap this one around the net and get his second of the season #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/aXtujkQhDH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 21, 2023

The Bruins tied the game at 11:33 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play.

Lindholm threw a long wrist shot on net. Patrice Bergeron picked up the initial rebound and then David Krejci found the loose puck at the goal line to put one past Mads Sogaard. 1-1 tie game.

Krecho cashing in. pic.twitter.com/62yY7W55CX — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2023

The Bruins took the lead at 15:52 of the first period.

After gaining a clean entry in the offensive zone, Marchand hit DeBrusk with a pass as he exploded with speed towards the net. As he skated across the paint, DeBrusk shifted to his backhand to put an effortless shot past Sogaard. 2-1 Bruins.

Second period:

No goals

Third period:

No goals

Final score: 2-1 Bruins.

Game notes:

It can be hard coming back from a long road trip, but the Bruins picked right back up where they left off from on Sunday to extend their win streak to four games.

The Bruins were outshot by the Senators, 41-35. Ottawa put up 21 shots alone in the second period. But the Bruins held them to only four shots during the third period.

The B’s top line of Bergeron, Marchand and DeBrusk continues to be dominant as its been the last few games. DeBrusk’s goal puts him on a three-game goal streak with had five shots on net tonight against Ottawa. It was his most shots on net in the last 11 games.

The game winner was the product of a slick feed and read from Marchand. Postgame, he told reporters he had another option to pass to Brandon Carlo, but make a quick decision seeing DeBrusk find a hole and crash the net. He said it’s definitely a confidence boost to score a goal like that after feeling the line went through some games where they weren’t in sync. “It’s nice when it connects,” Marchand said.

The Bruins power play seems to be turning the page and making strides as of late. The man advantage added another goal tonight to even the game in a big moment and effort from David Krejci. He followed through to pick up the second rebound and homer a shot past Sogaard.

The power play has now scored in three consecutive games. Tonight, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he called a timeout before the 5-on-3 power play that they scored on because he felt the team needed a quick reminder of the play he wanted to run in this situation. He thought it was important to also discuss what the Senators plan of attack was likely going to be on their penalty kill. It worked. Before they scored, the Bruins got some good looks and then the Krejci goal happened.

Montgomery postgame said he’s liked how the power play has been moving the puck around and is better on the attack. He feels that’s why they are getting two or three good chances each man-advantage lately even if one of the units doesn’t score on it.

Ullmark had himself another outstanding game. He made 40 saves in the win, bailing out his team when they found themselves on some odd-man rushes or when they turned over the puck.

Credit also needs to be given to Sogaard who also had a great game and flat out robbed two scoring chances in particular (one on DeBrusk and another on David Pastrnak).

The Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the TD Garden.

