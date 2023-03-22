Morning Skate: Flip side

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Last time it was Wednesday, my dudes, the Bruins were coming off of their second loss in a row, a 6-3 flop against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Was the team tired? Had they peaked too early? Was this the beginning of the end?

Since then, the B’s have won four games in a row, the latest being last night’s 2-1 win over an Ottawa Senators team that probably saw its slim playoff hopes extinguished.

In those four games, the Bruins have allowed just three goals, while scoring 17.

While the last two games were against fringe (at best) playoff teams, the previous two were against teams very much in the playoff picture (though the Jets are playing themselves into some trouble).

I guess that’s how the hockey world works though: one week you’re down, the next week you’re up.

Speaking of up, next up for the Bruins will be the Montreal Canadiens, who come to town Thursday on the heels of a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay last night.

After that, it’s Tampa, Carolina, Nashville, Columbus to end March.

There’s a tough stretch in there, but suddenly, with the vibes back on track, anything is possible.

Today’s discussion topic

Have you tuned into much of the World Baseball Classic? The bits I’ve seen have had electric atmospheres.

I’ve seen some in hockey circles point to it as a reason to get excited about another World Cup of Hockey, but I don’t remember the WCOH producing much excitement (aside from the North America chaos team).

Are you someone who’d like to see a revamped World Cup of Hockey, or should NHL players just go back to the Olympics?