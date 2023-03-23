Preview: Bruins host Canadiens in Original Six showdown tonight

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Eyes on the Prize
Know your enemy
- 28-37-6, 62PTS, last in Atlantic Division
- Nick Suzuki: 71GP, 21G, 34A, 55PTS; Cole Caufield: 46GP, 26G, 10A, 36PTS; Kirby Dach: 55GP, 13G, 23A, 36PTS
- Sam Montembeault: 14-14-3, 3.32 GAA, .905 save percentage; Jake Allen: 14-23-3, 3.56 GAA, .892 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the TD Garden as the B’s look to extend their win streak and keep the power play on track. It’s always exciting when the Habs come to town for a classic rivalry showdown, even if it’s not a do-or-die game.
- It’s only the second time this season the two clubs have met. The Bruins last saw the Canadiens on Jan. 24 — a 4-2 win. In that game, it was a 1-1 tie heading into the third period. David Krejci gave the Bruins the lead in the middle of the third period, but Dach tied it. Patrice Bergeron scored a late period goal for the go-ahead before David Pastrnak capped off the win with a tally.
- The Canadiens have not had the best go of it this season and this month hasn’t been any kinder to them. They are 2-7-2 this month, but for what it’s worth — they did beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, on Tuesday.
- The Canadiens are out of the playoff picture in this final stretch of the season. But there’s at least a silver lining for the team. Dach returned from injury on Tuesday for Montreal. He scored in his first game back since Feb. 14.
- The B’s top line is racking up points. In the last three games, they’ve combined for five goals and 13 assists. DeBrusk is on a three-game goal streak with three goals. Marchand has six assists in the last three games and Bergeron has six points in that time.
- It will be the best penalty kill in the NHL against the second to worst penalty kill tonight. The Bruins’ PK is 86.0% to the Canadiens’ 72.1%. And missing one of their penalty killers in Derek Forbort’s absence, the PK has successful killed off 11 of 12 penalties in the last three games.
- The Canadiens power play is also struggling and near the bottom of the league at 16.5%. The Bruins power play is 22.5% and has bounced back recently. The B’s have now scored on the man advantage in the last three games at 27.3%.
- Injury update: Taylor Hall was back at practice skating in a non-contact jersey.
- See ya tonight!
