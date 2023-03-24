Recap: Bruins double up on Canadiens, 4-2

The Boston Bruins topped the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, tonight at the TD Garden, as the B’s yet again found another way to win.

The B’s have now won five in a row, earning their 55th win of the season.

Three Bruins had a multi-point game.

David Pastrnak, Tyler Bertuzzi and Connor Clifton each ended the night with two points.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first period.

Charlie Coyle won a puck battle at the end boards to get the puck loose. Bertuzzi found the puck and threw a pass out front that hit off a Canadien defenseman and bounced past Jake Allen and the post. 1-0 Bruins.

BERT'S ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/8Ba8pMw7pr — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2023

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 13:38 of the first period.

Clifton, fresh out of the box, backhanded a pass to Jake DeBrusk in the neutral zone who exploded with speed down the center. From the slot, he put a shot past Allen’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

Cleared the runway. pic.twitter.com/gVS2W61p8M — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2023

The Canadiens bounced back at 19:41 of the first period on the power play.

Nick Suzuki fired a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman from the left-wing circle. 2-1 game.

Second period:

The Bruins regained the two-goal lead at 2:36 of the second period.

Bertuzzi found Pastrnak just inside the left-wing circle where he controlled the puck before throwing a wrist shot through Allen’s five-hole. 3-1 Bruins.

The Canadiens cut into their deficit at 16:13 of the second period with another power-play goal.

From the high slot, Mike Matheson hit Kirby Dach with a shooting pass at the backdoor to get one past Swayman. 3-2 game.

Third period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 12:16 of the third period.

Clifton sent a hard pass to David Krejci out front where he shifted to his backhand to put the puck past Allen. Final score: 4-2 Bruins.

CLIFFY TO KRECHO. pic.twitter.com/qI0l9xSxTZ — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2023

Game notes:

It might not have been a playoff game, but there was enough emotion and was heated throughout for that classic Bruins-Habs rivalry feel. Postgame Pastrnak summed it up perfectly: Pastrnak said, “It doesn’t really matter where in the standing each team is, both teams bring so much history.”

The game was chippy for most of the first 40 minutes before it calmed down in the third and the Bruins played more to their game. The first period alone ran high with physicality.

“You don’t hit our captain late” — Brad Marchand stuck up for Patrice Bergeron after Pitlick nailed him with a late hit. Marchand got four minutes for roughing after he made Pitlick his punching bag in the paint. Head Coach Jim Montgomery and Pastrnak both applauded Marchand stepping up in the situation. Montgomery said, “You don’t hit our captain late.” He said the hit was about three seconds late and was proud of Marchand’s response.

Marchand also showed more selflessness trying to set Pastrnak up on the empty-net goal to reach 50. Montgomery said it embodies how the team continues to think as a team and not as individuals. They look out for each other and if they know their teammates are close to a milestone, they help each other get to those points.

Pastrnak hit 49 goals this season with his tally tonight. It’s a career high for him. He now has 95 points as well so a couple big milestones are within reach.

Emotions may have been too high for A.J. Greer who received a game misconduct and five-minute penalty for his cross-check to Mike Hoffman. Montgomery said it’s a good lesson for him before the playoffs of how to play with emotions, but not become emotional.

The Bruins power play ended a three-game goal scoring streak. The Bruins had five chances, but came up short on all. On the other hand, the Canadiens scored both of their goals on the man-advantage.

Swayman was dialed in again tonight. He really controlled shots and didn’t give up many rebound opportunities. He made 29 saves for his third consecutive win.

Other notables: Bertuzzi scored his first goal as a Bruin. Swayman tried a few times to hit the empty net, with the guys feeding him the puck for the attempts. Jakub Zboril now has an assist in each of his last two games.

The Bruins are right back at it in this home stretch to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m.

Check out the recap podcast here: