Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Who needs a day off?

The Bruins are right back at it this evening, facing the Hurricanes in Carolina.

Given the quick turnaround between yesterday's game and today's, you don't get a full preview, but you do get your regularly scheduled Public Skate.

Hey, it's something, right?

Today's game starts at 5 PM and will air on NESN.

Carolina played on Saturday as well, beating Toronto, 5-3, at home.

With that in mind, both teams will be a little tired, though the Bruins will be burdened with travel as well.

It will be interesting to see if anyone gets rotated out of the lineup tonight too.

Anyways...discuss.