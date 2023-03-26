Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Who needs a day off?
The Bruins are right back at it this evening, facing the Hurricanes in Carolina.
Given the quick turnaround between yesterday's game and today's, you don't get a full preview, but you do get your regularly scheduled Public Skate.
Hey, it's something, right?
Today's game starts at 5 PM and will air on NESN.
Carolina played on Saturday as well, beating Toronto, 5-3, at home.
With that in mind, both teams will be a little tired, though the Bruins will be burdened with travel as well.
It will be interesting to see if anyone gets rotated out of the lineup tonight too.
Anyways...discuss.
