Preview: Bruins keep season rolling against Predators

When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: On the Forecheck
Know your enemy
- 36-28-8, 80PTS, 5th in Central Division
- Roman Josi: 67GP, 18G, 41A, 59PTS; Matt Duchene: 71GP, 22G, 34A, 56PTS; Filip Forsberg: 50GP, 19G, 23A, 42PTS
- Kevin Lankinen: 8-8-1, 2.72 GAA, .917 save percentage; Juuse Saros: 28-20-7, 2.80 GAA, .915 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins look to extend their win streak as they host the Nashville Predators tonight at the TD Garden!
- It’s been a good stretch and this past weekend should offer some comfort on how the Bruins might match up against two playoff contenders. Tonight will yet again be more finetuning and working on hopefully continuing trying to get the power play up to speed.
- The Bruins last saw the Predators on Feb. 16, shutting them out, 5-0. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in the win.
- The season is down to single digits left in games with only nine left. The Bruins have already set numerous records this season, but are still able to set more – including most franchise wins in a single season. The Bruins tied that record last game.
- The Bruins tied the record on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, with a 4-3 shootout win. AND they did it short Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm. David Pastrnak scored twice while Jakub Lauko added the other tally. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk both scored in the shootout.
- Pastrnak hit a career high with those two goals, scoring No. 50 and then No. 51 of the season. He’s the first Bruin since Cam Neely in the 1993-94 to accomplish the feat of hitting 50 goals. It has only happened 12 times in franchise history.
- The B’s said Lindholm was out with nagging injuries and Bergeron due to sickness on Sunday, but we’ll likely now see some other guys rotate in and out of the lineup in this final stretch.
- The Predators also had back-to-back games this weekend, but didn’t fair as well as the B’s, dropping both games. They fell 7-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Predators, 3-2, on Sunday.
- Tonight’s game should be important for the Predators. They are five points out of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference with 10 games left for them. It’s a fairly tight race for that last spot. The Winnipeg Jets have played two more games than the Preds and are five points ahead of them. While the Calgary Flames have eight games left and only one point over the Predators.
- For Nashville, Tyson Barrie is on a four-game point streak with two goals and four assists. Duchene has three goals and two assists in his last four games.
- See ya tonight!
