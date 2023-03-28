The Bruins seem to have a breakfast of champions

Bruins' key to success this season? Beers with breakfast pic.twitter.com/qn5yTq9k05 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 28, 2023

The vibes that this picture sets are absolute chef’s kiss immaculate. Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, A.J. Freer, Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk all having some suds with their morning meal. Uncle Nick the only one with a regular Budweiser while all the other guys have Bud Lights (no telling what Forbort has in front of him). It looks like everyone is eating an egg white omelet of some sort except for Freddy, who looks like he’s so proud to have a stack of chocolate chip pancakes in front of him. All while Brad Marchand sneers in jest and Patrice Bergeron smiles happily like a proud dad leaning in from the back.

Team bonding at its finest. You love to see it.