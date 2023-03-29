Recap: Bruins lack execution, fall 2-1 to Predators

The Boston Bruins fell 2-1 to the Nashville Predators tonight at the TD Garden, as they lacked any real energy against their opponent and power play woes continued.

“I think we were a little disrespectful of the game tonight,” Brad Marchand said.

After a solid two wins this past weekend, the Bruins game fell flat against the Predators.

The B’s win streak ended at seven games with the loss.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

Scoreless

Shots were 10-8 Nashville.

Second period:

The Predators opened the scoring at 18:11 of the second period.

Cody Glass picked up the loose puck from Ryan McDonagh’s shot. In the slot, Glass put a wrist shot past Linus Ullmark’s blocker. 1-0 Predators.

WE LOVE A GLASSER GOAL pic.twitter.com/ara3DS2lV2 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 29, 2023

Third period:

Cole Smith scored an empty-net goal at 18:41 of the third period.

Jeremy Lauzon’s shot from the Predators’ defensive zone hit off Smith as it traveled down the other end of the ice and into the empty net. 2-0 Predators.

The Bruins scored at 19:58 of the third period to at least spoil Nashville’s shutout.

Jake DeBrusk fed David Pastrnak a pass along the goal line who brought the puck out front and lifted a shot over Juuse Saros’ glove as time nearly expired. Final score: 2-1 Bruins.

David Pastrnak beats the final buzzer with a pretty goal in tight for his 52nd tally of the year!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/b2dBODNaR6 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 29, 2023

Game notes:

Ullmark summed up the Bruins’ loss against the Predators perfectly — “It was a weird one,” he said. “It wasn’t our best. It wasn’t our cleanest. We made an effort, made a push in the third. Unfortunately we scored a little bit too late.”

On paper, the Bruins outshot the Predators. They had a strong penalty kill night. But the Bruins didn’t start on time and didn’t wake up until it was too late. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he spoke to the team after the second period about simplifying their game.

The third period was the B’s best period of the game, but it was only 20 minutes. They did outshot the Predators 16-4 in the frame and generated more chances around the net. But the Bruins missed opportunities in the previous 40 minutes, couldn’t connect on pass and missed plays right in front of the,.

While it’s lousy to lose to a team pretty much out of playoff contention, what’s most concerning about tonight’s loss was yet again the power play. It had five opportunities tonight and came up short. It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but the execution and finish just hasn’t been there. The Bruins didn’t pick up rebounds. To Nashville’s defense — they did a good job quickly clearing the puck and killing plays.

Montgomery said postgame the power play is struggling to recover pucks and play fast to pick up rebounds before their opponents get to them.

On the other hand, the Bruins PK had another strong game. Special teams killed off another 5-on-3. The penalty kill at times was more aggressive offensively than the power play. Tomas Nosek and Pavel Zacha had separate shorthanded chances.

There was a silver lining at the end of the game when Pastrnak netted his 52nd goal of the season. Nashville at least couldn’t celebrate a shutout win. He’s also two points away from 100 points now.

In the big picture, it’s only the Bruins’ fourth home regulation loss this season. No one was injured — that we know of — and the B’s will forget about this game and move on to the next.

The Bruins are right back at it on Thursday, March 30, when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Check out the podcast recap here: