Morning Skate: Bounce back

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins stumbled at home last night, losing 2-1 to Nashville in The Jeremy Lauzon Redemption Game.

Lauzon, as you may remember, had just about as bad a night as a defenseman can have when the Bruins pasted Nashville 5-0 back in February.

Last night, his Predators took home the victory and Lauzon scored what ended up being the game-winner, an empty-netter from waaaaaaaaay downtown.

Sports: sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down.

In “Bright Spots” for the B’s, David Pastrnak scored his 52nd goal of the season last night, a buzzer beater than propelled Lauzon’s goal to the game winner’s spot.

Other than that, it was a frustrating one, especially after the good performances (for the most part) this weekend.

Call it puck luck (some guys looked like they were handling a hand grenade in portions of this game), call it one of those nights...it is what it is.

With Carolina losing to Tampa last night, the B’s will clinch first place in the league (do not name the cursed trophy) with any kind of win Thursday.

Pittsburgh lost to Detroit last night too, opening the door a bit for Florida, who was idle last night and sits three points back.

DRAMA.

Anyways, what’s on tap for this fine Wednesday?