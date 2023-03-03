Public Skate: Deadline Day!

Happy Friday, folks!

And perhaps more importantly, Happy Deadline Day!

The NHL Trade Deadline is this afternoon at 3 PM Eastern, so depending on when you’re reading this, there could be several hours to go or there could be mere minutes.

DRAMA.

In all likelihood, the Bruins already made their moves for this deadline season, though a minor one shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

In some ways, that makes today a little anticlimactic; in others, it makes it much more fun to watch the other teams scramble to finish their business without the stress.

The run-up to the deadline has been chaotic, and by now, most of the major pieces have already moved.

Still, you know a team or two will end up pulling a rabbit out of a hat before 3 PM today.

I’m still waiting to see what Carolina is up to, as they’ve been too quiet.

Anyways, use this space to discuss the day’s happenings. As always, look for the verified mark on Twitter (especially with the goofy new “I paid for Twitter” check).

Discuss.