Recap: Bruins set record with 7-1 win over Sabres

A wild third period of five goals led the Boston Bruins to a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden tonight.
The win boosted the Bruins to 101 points this season, setting a new NHL record to become the fastest team to make it to 100 points — accomplishing it in only 61 games.
On a day filled with big Bruins news, tonight’s game didn’t disappoint.
Freshly re-signed David Pastrnak registered three points.
Dmitry Orlov also registered three of his own to now have eight points in his last three games as he’s gotten off to a strong start in only four games with the Bruins since being traded from the Washington Capitals.
Seven players had multi-point nights, including Jakub Lauko who netted two goals.
Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in the win.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
Scoreless
The Bruins outshot the Sabres, 11-9, during the period. Patrice Bergeron’s line led the way with four shots on goal, as they had the best chances during the frame.
Second period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 12:01 of the second period on the power play.
Hampus Lindholm found Orlov inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer he blasted past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.
SCORE-LOV IS TAKING OVER. pic.twitter.com/Awl2tgwsDp— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 13:27 of the second period.
Brandon Carlo threw a wrist shot on net. Lauko crashed the net to pick up the rebound and put a quick shot past Luukkonen. 2-0 Bruins.
Lovely stuff, Lauks pic.twitter.com/u8XG6j09ho— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
Third period:
The Bruins extended their lead at 8:35 of the third period.
It was a full line effort from the Czech line. Pastrnak kept the puck in the zone and sent it over to David Krejci in the slot. Krejci backhanded a pass to Pavel Zacha for a one-timer past Luukkonen. 3-0 Bruins.
CZECH YEAH pic.twitter.com/hZ2HxzVizb— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
Pastrnak added an empty-net goal at 14:44 of the third period.
Tage Thompson gloved the puck out of the air. Pastrnak picked it up in the left-wing circle to shoot it into the empty net. 4-0 Bruins.
You knew he was getting on the board somehow pic.twitter.com/7PdiLc9bE7— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
The Sabres added one at 15:40 of the third period.
JJ Peterka backhanded a pass to Casey Middelstadt inside the left-wing circle where he fired a wrist shot past Swayman. 4-1 game.
Casey snaps the shutout. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/gzpPHgSOln— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2023
The Bruins scored a shorthanded empty-net goal at 16:39 of the third period.
From behind the goal line, Patrice Bergeron sent a long shot on the Sabres’ empty net. 5-1 Bruins.
Looking like Linus. © pic.twitter.com/bBLBFqmm2K— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
The Bruins scored yet another shorthanded goal just 24 seconds later at 17:03 of the third period.
On a two-on-one, Garnet Hathaway dished Connor Clifton a pass at the slot. Crashing at the net, he tapped a quick shot past Luukkonen. 6-1 Bruins.
We call him Cliffy Goal Scorer. pic.twitter.com/RrrCad4VTm— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
Lauko scored his second of the night for good measure at 19:08 of the third period.
Lauko picked up Charlie Coyle’s rebound at the top of the paint for a quick shot over Luukkonen. Final score: 7-1 Bruins.
Lauks went back for more. pic.twitter.com/2ZA8YuxE0H— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023
Game notes:
- Sometimes after a road trip like that, the first game back could get off to a slow start. While the period was scoreless, the Bruins jumped right into the game. Swayman also started on time, stopping everything that came his way. Throughout the game, he denied the Sabres, especially early in the third after the Sabres could have cut into their deficit on the power play and shifts after it.
- After a scoreless first period and two-goal lead by the end of the second period, boy, did things heat up in the third! It was a fast and furious final frame, as the Bruins never took their foot off the gas at any moment. The Bruins even scored two shorthanded goals in the frame.
- Lauko registered his first career multi-goal game. He’s now played in 12 games this season. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said postgame that they continue to be impressive with his play every time he’s been called up. Montgomery said they’ve watched his confidence grow game after game.
- Orlov looks like he’s always meant to be a Bruin. He put up three points tonight on one goal and two assists. Orlov is now on a three-game point streak with three goals and five assists — all multi-point games. His offensive game has been impressive with his ability to pinch down into plays and fire one of the hardest shots on net every time he’s given the puck. It’s exciting to watch what he’s doing out there and how he’s also making the power play stronger.
- Injury update: Brad Marchand left the game with a lower-body injury. Montgomery did not have an update postgame on Marchand, but felt he was going to be alright.
- The Bruins will face the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on Saturday, March 4, for a matinee at 1 p.m.
