Recap: Bruins set record with 7-1 win over Sabres

A wild third period of five goals led the Boston Bruins to a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden tonight.

The win boosted the Bruins to 101 points this season, setting a new NHL record to become the fastest team to make it to 100 points — accomplishing it in only 61 games.

On a day filled with big Bruins news, tonight’s game didn’t disappoint.

Freshly re-signed David Pastrnak registered three points.

Dmitry Orlov also registered three of his own to now have eight points in his last three games as he’s gotten off to a strong start in only four games with the Bruins since being traded from the Washington Capitals.

Seven players had multi-point nights, including Jakub Lauko who netted two goals.

Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

The Bruins outshot the Sabres, 11-9, during the period. Patrice Bergeron’s line led the way with four shots on goal, as they had the best chances during the frame.

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 12:01 of the second period on the power play.

Hampus Lindholm found Orlov inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer he blasted past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 13:27 of the second period.

Brandon Carlo threw a wrist shot on net. Lauko crashed the net to pick up the rebound and put a quick shot past Luukkonen. 2-0 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 8:35 of the third period.

It was a full line effort from the Czech line. Pastrnak kept the puck in the zone and sent it over to David Krejci in the slot. Krejci backhanded a pass to Pavel Zacha for a one-timer past Luukkonen. 3-0 Bruins.

Pastrnak added an empty-net goal at 14:44 of the third period.

Tage Thompson gloved the puck out of the air. Pastrnak picked it up in the left-wing circle to shoot it into the empty net. 4-0 Bruins.

You knew he was getting on the board somehow pic.twitter.com/7PdiLc9bE7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

The Sabres added one at 15:40 of the third period.

JJ Peterka backhanded a pass to Casey Middelstadt inside the left-wing circle where he fired a wrist shot past Swayman. 4-1 game.

The Bruins scored a shorthanded empty-net goal at 16:39 of the third period.

From behind the goal line, Patrice Bergeron sent a long shot on the Sabres’ empty net. 5-1 Bruins.

The Bruins scored yet another shorthanded goal just 24 seconds later at 17:03 of the third period.

On a two-on-one, Garnet Hathaway dished Connor Clifton a pass at the slot. Crashing at the net, he tapped a quick shot past Luukkonen. 6-1 Bruins.

We call him Cliffy Goal Scorer. pic.twitter.com/RrrCad4VTm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

Lauko scored his second of the night for good measure at 19:08 of the third period.

Lauko picked up Charlie Coyle’s rebound at the top of the paint for a quick shot over Luukkonen. Final score: 7-1 Bruins.

Lauks went back for more. pic.twitter.com/2ZA8YuxE0H — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

Game notes: