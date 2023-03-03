Grade the Deadline: Bruins stand pat on Deadline Day, stick with previous acquisitions

Today’s NHL Trade Deadline came and went without anything further from the Bruins, giving us a quiet deadline for what seems like the first time in quite a while.

Of course, it was only Deadline Day itself that was quiet for the Bruins, as GM Don Sweeney got all of his work done in advance and was able to take it easy on Friday.

Let’s take a look at what Dealin’ Don got done this year.

Trade 1: Orr-lov and Hathaway

Bruins acquire: D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway, F Andrei Svetlakov

Bruins give up: F Craig Smith, 2023 first-round draft pick, 2023 fifth-round draft pick, 2024 third-round draft pick, 2025 second-round draft pick

This was the Bruins’ big move this season, and it’s already looking like it’ll pay significant dividends.

Orlov has been in the midst of an offensive explosion since joining the B’s, putting up eight points in four games.

Hathaway adds some sandpaper and physicality, something that you can never have too much of come playoff time.

While some were sad to see Smith go, the Bruins needed to make the salary cap machinations work.

Trade 2: Tyler 2.0

Bruins acquire: F Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings

Bruins give up: 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected), 2025 fourth-round draft pick

Whether or not this move was planned before the injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno is a mystery, but having Bertuzzi in the mix certainly softens those blows a bit.

Bertuzzi, like Hathaway, should bring an element of toughness to the Bruins’ lineup, though he has more offensive pop as well.

Minor Move

Bruins acquire: F Shane Bowers from the Colorado Avalanche

Bruins give up: G Keith Kinkaid

Kinkaid was finding time in the Providence crease hard to come by, so getting a forward prospect(ish) for him seems like a fair deal for all parties involved.

Bonus Deal: Heaping helping of Pasta

Bruins acquire: The renewed services of David Pastrnak, who signed an eight-year, $90 million contract extension.

This was the biggest item on Sweeney’s to-do list entering the season, and he crossed it off before the big games begin.

Having Pastrnak in the fold for the better part of the next decade is music to Bruins fans’ ears.

So there you have it!

The Bruins added a bonafide defenseman and two forwards, all while giving up just one roster player.

Picks? Who cares about picks! This is the year. All in, baby.

Your thoughts on the deadline?