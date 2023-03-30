Preview: Bruins look to get back on track against Blue Jackets

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN360, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: The Cannon
Know your enemy
- 23-43-7, 53PTS, last in Metropolitan Division
- Johnny Gaudreau: 71GP, 19G, 50A, 69PTS; Patrik Laine: 55GP, 22G, 30A, 52PTS; Boone Jenner: 62GP, 25G, 19A, 44PTS
- Elvis Merzlikins: 7-18-2, 4.23 GAA, .876 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will look to put Tuesday’s sleepy game in the past as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden.
- The Bruins had a great weekend, followed by a less than energetic Tuesday night. It’s nothing to feel overly concerned about – minus the power play.
- The team will look to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Bruins outshot the Predators and made a push in the third, but it was too little too late.
- The B’s have faired well against playoff-caliber teams this season, but struggle for whatever reason against the ones towards the bottom of the standings. Nevertheless, it’s an opportunity to improve the power play that needs all the help it can get before the playoffs start.
- This season, the Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Blue Jackets – a a 4-0 win on Oct. 28, 2022 and a 4-2 win on Dec. 17, 2022. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman each faced Columbus once. Ullmark got the shutout with 30 saves and Swayman made 31 saves in his win. David Pastrnak has four points against the Blue Jackets this season on two goals and two assists.
- Columbus is 3-8-1 in March and 2-3-0 in their last five games. They last played on Tuesday against the New York Rangers, falling 6-2. The Blue Jackets are on a two-game losing streak.
- Pastrnak is pushing 100! He scored his 52nd goal of the season at the buzzer on Tuesday – his third goal in two games. He’s at 98 points this season.
- Off ice news: Nick Foligno will be joining Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley in the NESN booth for tonight’s game.
- Injury updates: Foligno and Taylor Hall continue to skate in non-contact jerseys. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Jakub Lauko could be a possibility for tonight.
- See ya tonight!
