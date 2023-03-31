Recap: Bruins top Blue Jackets, 2-1, in OT to clinch Presidents’ Trophy

The Boston Bruins clinched the Presidents’ Trophy tonight at the TD Garden, as they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1, in overtime.

“It’s been a magical season so far,” Head Coach Jim Montgomery said.

Montgomery felt the game wasn’t to the Bruins’ standard, but exemplified how the guys played to their individual roles to find another way to win.

From fights to finally a power-play goal to overtime success, the Bruins built upon their game as it progressed to overcome a slow start.

Linus Ullmark also started for the second consecutive game this week. He made 25 saves.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring at 8:08 of the first period.

On a 2-on-1, Liam Foudy found Jack Roslovic at the backdoor where he slid a shot past Ullmark. 1-0 Bruins.

Rosie gets us on the board first pic.twitter.com/2qGol3BdoS — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 30, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins tied the game at 10:07 of the second period on the power play.

Pavel Zacha backhanded a pass to Tyler Bertuzzi at the top of the paint where he put a quick shot past Michael Hutchinson’s right skate. 1-1 tie game.

Bert gets us on the board. pic.twitter.com/1zb6lt9iSa — y - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023

Third period:

No goals

Overtime:

The Bruins won the game 41 seconds into overtime.

Entering the offensive zone, Hampus Lindholm fed a pass to David Pastrnak who carried the puck to the net and switched to his backhand to lift one past Hutchinson. Final score: 2-1 Bruins.

Leave it to David to get it done. pic.twitter.com/Y2zQhIZleK — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023

Game notes:

The Bruins kept their historic season going with tonight’s win. The team not only clinched the Presidents’ Trophy, but their 58 wins is the most regular season wins in franchise history. They are also tied for most regular-season points in franchise history at 121.

The game had the makings in the first period to feel like a repeat of Tuesday night. The B’s were going to the net, but just missing on connections. The power play was sending shots right into Columbus defensemen. Then the Blue Jackets scored right after a Bruins’ power play expired.

But the Bruins turned the game around on a couple big momentum swings in the second period. Jakub Lauko restored some energy in the building and on the ice when he dropped the gloves with Billy Sweezey.

Then Lane Pederson cross-checked Patrice Bergeron. The infraction was initially assessed a five-minute major, but then downgraded to just two minutes. Regardless, the Bruins scored on the power play to tie the game. The B’s have struggled on the power play so it was nice to see it strike – and from the second unit. Bertuzzi was rewarded with his net-front presence.

The win meant the Bruins secured the Presidents’ Trophy, but also was a good example of how the team continues to play for each other. The B’s captain has been hit a few times over the last couple of games, and tonight was no different. But Trent Frederic stepped up to send a message and dropped the gloves — and one hard punch — on Pederson.

“It means a lot that he (Frederic) stepped up, but I know he would have done it for anyone else,” Bergeron told reporters postgame. Bergeron spoke of the team’s “pack mentality” this season and that it remains a tight-knit group willing to do whatever for each other on the ice. “We always say we’re there for one another,” Bergeron added. “It means a lot for him (Frederic) to do that after that play.”

Pastrnak’s overtime goal puts him at 53 for the season. He’s now one point away from 100 points this season. He’s also close to another milestone in goals, which he could very well hit in these last regular games. Pastrnak now has 293 career goals.

With the Presidents’ Trophy secured, the Bruins are bound to start rotating in some guys and resting others. These last seven games might be boring, but there’s a bigger goal at hand that will benefit from some players sitting out and staying healthy.

The Bruins will hit the road for yet another back-to-back weekend, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. on the road. The Penguins game could be a playoff preview.

Listen to the post-game podcast here: